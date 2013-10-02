版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 3日 星期四 05:19 BJT

Suncor running short of diesel in Western Canada

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 2 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest integrated oil company, said on Wednesday that it is running short of diesel fuel in parts of Western Canada.

Nicole Fisher, a spokeswoman for the company, said several of its commercial "Petro Pass" locations have run short of the fuel, but retail stations are unlikely to be affected and Suncor is acquiring alternative supplies.

Fisher did not say what caused the shortage. The company operates a 140,000 barrel per day refinery in Edmonton, Alberta.
