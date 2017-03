CALGARY, Alberta Oct 31 Suncor Energy Inc expects to ship 75,000 barrels per day of heavy crude on TransCanada Corp's Keystone South pipeline to the Gulf Coast by the end of next year, vice president of investor relations Steve Douglas said on Thursday.

"You will see that going to probably 75,000 bpd by the end of next year down to the Gulf, which is certainly ample for current and future production," Douglas said on a Suncor earnings call.