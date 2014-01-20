Suncor employee killed at Oil Sands site in Canada

Jan 19 Canada's Suncor Energy Inc said
on Sunday that an employee had died at its Oil Sands site in
northern Alberta.
The Calgary-based energy company said its emergency service
personnel were called earlier in the day in after a employee
went missing. A search followed and after a few hours the
missing person was located. The individual was declared dead at
the scene.
The company did not say how the employee died and gave no
further details. No other employees were involved.
Suncor, which operates numerous oil sand projects in
northern Alberta, said it is working with authorities and will
complete a full investigation into the incident.