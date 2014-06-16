Suncor appoints Husky Energy's Cowan as chief financial officer

CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest integrated oil and gas producer, said on Monday it has appointed Alister Cowan as its chief financial officer, ending a seven-month search.

Cowan has had the same role at Husky Energy Inc, the country's No. 3 integrated oil producer, since 2008. He takes over as CFO at Suncor on July 21.

"With almost 30 years' experience leading the finance function for a number of companies in the energy and utilities sectors, Alister has the breadth and depth of experience required to build on Suncor's strong financial position," Suncor Chief Executive Officer Steve Williams said in a statement.

Suncor has been looking for a new chief financial officer since Bart Demosky resigned in late November.

Husky said in a release that it will name Cowan's replacement "in due course".

Suncor shares were up 33 Canadian cents at C$46.68 on Monday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while Husky rose 25 Canadian cents to C$37.18. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)