CORRECTED-Suncor CEO touts oil sands costs, says not a marginal producer

(Corrects figure for cost cuts in sixth paragraph to C$800
million from C$1 billion.)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 Suncor Energy Inc
, Canada's largest oil and gas company and the dominant
producer from the country's oil sands, no longer considers
itself to be a high-cost producer after slashing costs to cope
with low oil prices.
The company late on Wednesday reported a
weaker-than-expected operating profit of C$175 million ($144.8
million), or 12 Canadian cents per share, 90 percent lower than
the same quarter in 2014 as oil prices dropped by half.
Yet even as profits dropped, the company said its cash
operating costs in the oil sands, usually considered one of
world's most expensive regions to operate, had dropped 20
percent from the year-prior quarter, offering a comfortable
profit even with current oil prices of below $60 per barrel.
"I hope it's starting to become clear," Suncor Chief
Executive Williams told reporters following the company's annual
meeting in Calgary. "Our cash operating is less than 23 U.S
dollars. ... We're working hard to get our costs down and it's
becoming clearer that oil sands are not the marginal supplier."
Suncor is the second-straight oil sands producer to report a
big drop in operating costs because of reduced spending, job
cuts, cheaper supply costs and low natural gas prices. Cenovus
Energy Inc said on Wednesday cash costs for its
northern Alberta operations had dropped 31 percent.
Suncor said it is on track to meet its target of up to C$800
million in costs cuts within one year instead of two. And after
laying off 1,000 employees and contractors from its operations,
Williams said the company cut a further 200 jobs from its
offices in Calgary and Toronto during the quarter.
Suncor shares, which have dropped 5.5 percent over the past
year, were down 1.2 percent to C$39.49 by late afternoon on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.2085 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Richard Chang)