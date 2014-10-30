First oil from North Sea Golden Eagle project expected soon - Suncor

Mining giants race to fill board leadership gaps
* Board chairs must help oversee change, era of easy growth over
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 30 The Golden Eagle project in the UK North Sea has moved ahead of schedule with first oil expected "any day now", Suncor Energy chief executive officer Steve Williams said on Thursday in a third quarter conference call.
Williams also said the $3 billion project remains on budget.
Suncor has a 26.69 percent interest in Golden Eagle project, which is majority-owned and operated by Nexen, a unit of Chinese state company CNOOC. (Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by W Simon)
* Board chairs must help oversee change, era of easy growth over
* Millicom signs agreement to sell and lease back towers to American Tower in Paraguay
BERLIN, April 26 Air passenger arrivals in the United States fell in the first quarter of the year, while arrivals in Canada and Mexico rose, according to data from travel analysis company ForwardKeys.