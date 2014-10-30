版本:
First oil from North Sea Golden Eagle project expected soon - Suncor

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 30 The Golden Eagle project in the UK North Sea has moved ahead of schedule with first oil expected "any day now", Suncor Energy chief executive officer Steve Williams said on Thursday in a third quarter conference call.

Williams also said the $3 billion project remains on budget.

Suncor has a 26.69 percent interest in Golden Eagle project, which is majority-owned and operated by Nexen, a unit of Chinese state company CNOOC. (Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by W Simon)
