HollyFrontier to buy Suncor's Petro-Canada lubricants unit for C$1.13 bln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp said it had agreed to buy Suncor Energy Inc's Petro-Canada lubricants unit for C$1.13 billion ($844.2 million).
The deal will immediately add to HollyFrontier's earnings per share and cash flow, the company said on Monday.
Reuters last week reported that HollyFrontier was in advanced talks to acquire Suncor's Petro-Canada lubricants division for a little over $1 billion, after submitting the highest bid in an auction, citing people familiar with the matter. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
