Bear kills Suncor employee on oil sands site in northern Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta May 8 A female Suncor Energy
employee has been killed by a bear on the company's oil
sands base camp site near Fort McMurray in northern Alberta, a
company spokeswoman said.
The large male black bear attacked the woman in a busy part
of the sprawling industrial complex, approximately 25 kilometres
north of Fort McMurray, on Wednesday afternoon. The employee was
pronounced dead at the scene.
"We are shocked by this very unusual incident and there are
no words to express the tragedy of this situation. Our thoughts
and prayers go out to family, friends and co-workers," said Mark
Little, Suncor executive vice president, Upstream.
"All of us need to focus on personal safety and I would urge
everyone to be extremely vigilant in dealing with wildlife."
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Alberta Environmental
and Sustainable Resource Development (AESRD) responded to the
incident and the bear was put down.
Suncor spokeswoman Sneh Seetal said at this stage there were
limited details of what happened but a full investigation was
underway into why the bear attacked.
"It's a major industrial site with lots of noise and
activity. Other workers tried to intervene," she said.
AESRD officers are in the process of installing traps and
cameras and helping patrol the borders of the site, Seetal
added.
Suncor is Canada's largest oil and gas company, with the
majority of production coming from the oil sands, a region
heavily populated with bears and other wildlife. Black and
grizzly bears come out of hibernation at this time of year.
This is the third employee death on Suncor's oil sands site
this year, although the two other incidents were work-related.
Seetal said she did not know of any other bear attacks on
site.
