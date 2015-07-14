Suncor oil sands project aims to replace steam with radio waves

| CALGARY, Alberta, July 14
CALGARY, Alberta, July 14 Suncor Energy Inc
has launched a pilot project to replace the
high-pressure steam used to extract bitumen from oil sands with
radio frequency technology developed by U.S. defence contractor
Harris Corporation.
Canada's largest oil and gas company, which produces 440,000
barrels per day from Alberta's oil sands, said on Tuesday that
the technology could significantly reduce costs, greenhouse gas
emissions and water usage.
Alberta's oil sands are the world's third-largest crude
reserves after Saudi Arabia and Venezuela and a leading source
of U.S. crude imports.
However, breakeven costs for new projects are some of the
highest globally. And the carbon-intensive process of using
steam to liquefy the tar-like bitumen trapped in the sand has
attracted fierce opposition from environmental groups.
"Anytime you can develop a resource that is more
environmentally benign and economically advantageous is going to
be a strategic advantage. I would say it's going to be critical
to the long-term success of oil sands," said Mark Bohm, manager
in situ technology development at Suncor.
The small-scale pilot will run for two years at Suncor's
Dover oil sands project in northern Alberta. Production rates
are expected to be equivalent to a normal thermal project but
use 75 percent less energy.
Harris approached Suncor with the idea of using radio waves
in oilfields more than five years ago. It is a partner in the
$44 million ($34.55 million) project along with Devon Energy
Corp, CNOOC Ltd subsidiary Nexen and Alberta's
Climate Change and Emissions Management Corp.
The technology uses a generator on the surface connected by
a cable to transmit radio frequency energy down the well and
turn the steel liner into an antennae, heating the bitumen.
Small amounts of light hydrocarbons like propane or butane,
which can be recycled, are pumped into the well to enable the
bitumen to flow at around 70 Celsius (158 Fahrenheit), well
below the 200C reached when using high-pressure steam.
Suncor turned on power at the Dover project at the end of
May and said it will take up to a couple of months to warm the
reservoir to the point where solvent can be injected.
Gary Bunio, Suncor's general manager of oil sands strategic
technology, said the pilot will help determine how much could be
saved in operating and capital costs and whether it was worth
the investment even in the current low oil price environment.
($1 = 1.2735 Canadian dollars)
