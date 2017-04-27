Suncor evaluates potential oil-sand deals as global majors exit

| CALGARY, Alberta, April 27
CALGARY, Alberta, April 27 Suncor Energy
, Canada's largest energy producer, is still evaluating
opportunities for oil sands acquisitions in northern Alberta as
foreign oil majors exit the high-cost region, Chief Executive
Steve Williams said on Thursday.
However, the company has a high bar in terms of return on
investments and did not feel any pressure to agree on another
oil sands deal, Williams said.
Calgary-based Suncor bought Canadian Oil Sands and Murphy
Oil's stake in the Syncrude project last year, making it
the majority owner of the 350,000-barrel-per-day project.
This year, Royal Dutch Shell, ConocoPhillips
and Marathon Oil Corp have dumped about $22.5
billion worth of oil sands assets. In addition, Reuters has
reported that BP Plc and Chevron Corp are
weighing selling their stakes in the sector.
"The exodus from oil sands by a lot of the big international
companies I don't think is quite finished yet so there may well
be some incredible opportunities," Williams said, speaking on
Suncor's first-quarter earnings call.
"I don't think there are many companies out there now with
the balance sheet capable of purchase," he added, referring to
potential buyers.
Some Canadian energy industry players also say they see a
limited pool of oil sands buyers and prices could move lower in
response.
International players are pulling out of the oil sands
because of factors such as weak global oil prices, the higher
cost of operations compared with U.S. shale plays, and limited
export pipeline capacity out of western Canada.
The sector is increasingly becoming concentrated in the
hands of a few domestic companies, such as Suncor, Cenovus
Energy and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
Oil sands bitumen is extracted through mining or underground
reservoir steaming projects that last for decades but require
high upfront capital investment.
Williams said the sector required focused operators with
deep expertise to develop technology and ensure global
competitiveness, and consolidation would give producers more
opportunities to leverage infrastructure, reduce costs and
improve productivity.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)