UPDATE 1-Suncor to apply to build new oil sands project in northern Alberta

By Nia Williams

CALGARY, Alberta May 8 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest oil and gas producer, said on Monday it plans to submit an application to regulators for a new thermal oil sands project later this year, which could eventually produce up 160,000 barrels per day.

The Lewis project, located approximately 25 kilometres (15.5 miles) northeast of Fort McMurray in northern Alberta, will be developed in stages and produce for an estimated 25-40 years.

Suncor said it has not yet formally sanctioned the project, but if it goes ahead, construction could begin in 2024, with first steam being pumped into the reservoir to liquefy and extract tarry bitumen in 2027.

The Calgary-based company also said it is exploring new technologies to develop the Lewis resource, such as using solvents or electromagnetic heating instead of steam for bitumen extraction.

Chris Cox, an analyst with Raymond James in Calgary said Lewis fits in with Suncor's strategy of modular growth in the oil sands, and would be very similar to its recently approved 80,000 bpd Meadow Creek East project.

"Long-term growth is predicated on almost doing a manufacturing process in (thermal) projects with standardised plant designs," Cox said.

Canada's oil sands are home to the world's third-largest crude reserves but also carry some of the world's highest operating costs globally due to their remote location and energy-intensive production methods.

The region was hard hit by the global oil price crash that started in mid-2014, with a number of producers deferring or cancelling around 20 oil sands projects.

Since then however, companies have reduced costs by around 30 percent making some plants viable even with oil prices hovering around $50 a barrel.

Meadow Creek East, also in northern Alberta, received regulatory approval in March and other companies such as Cenovus Energy and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd have restarted deferred projects in recent months.

Company spokeswoman Erin Rees said Suncor anticipates applying for regulatory approval on its 40,000 bpd Meadow Creek West thermal project later this year. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Marguerita Choy)