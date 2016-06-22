Suncor to truck oil from Mackay River site until pipeline fixed

| CALGARY, Alberta/HOUSTON, June 22
CALGARY, Alberta/HOUSTON, June 22 Suncor Energy
Inc is putting temporary infrastructure in place at its
Mackay River oil sands facility in northern Alberta so it can
remove oil from the plant by truck while a clogged pipeline is
being cleared, two sources said on Wednesday.
The Enbridge Inc pipeline blocked after heavy oil
cooled in the system, prolonging a shutdown of the 38,000
barrel-per-day Mackay River thermal project.
Mackay River, along with a number of other oil sands
operations, was shut down as a precaution in early May after a
huge wildfire ripped through the Fort McMurray region, forcing
producers to shut in more than 1 million bpd of crude.
One source said Suncor was aiming to transport around 10,000
bpd by truck and needed to move the bitumen volumes so it can
keep producing and maintain pressure in its oil sands reservoir.
Both sources declined to be named because they are not
authorized to speak to the media.
Thermal operations require ongoing steam injection to
operate effectively and prolonged shutdowns raise the risk of
upsetting delicate reservoirs.
Suncor did not immediately respond to a request for comment
on whether it was trucking volumes from Mackay River, but has
previously said the facility is expected to be operating at
pre-wildfire production rates by mid-July.
"We anticipated there might be some minor operational
hiccups in the restart and those were accounted for in our
plan," spokeswoman Sneh Seetal said in an email.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Matthew Lewis)