Suncor 2015 capital spending stable despite lower oil prices

Nov 18 Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's
largest oil and gas company, said on Tuesday that it plans to
spend C$7.2 billion to C$7.8 billion ($6.4 billion to $6.9
billion) in 2015, with more than half of those funds earmarked
for growth projects.
That puts capital spending next year roughly in line with
2014, as the Calgary-based company pushes ahead with key growth
projects, including its Fort Hills oil sands mine in Alberta,
despite tumbling oil prices.
Suncor plans to spend up to C$4.3 billion on growth projects
in 2015, including more than C$2 billion on its oil sands
segment, and will also fund sustaining capital investments
focused on "safe, reliable and efficient operations."
Production in 2015 is expected to average 540,000 to 585,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day, up slightly from a projected
525,000 to 570,000 boe/d this year.
The company also confirmed that its total 2014 output will
come in near the bottom end of its annual guidance, due to
lower-than-expected production from its oil sands operations.
(1 US dollar = 1.1322 Canadian dollar)
