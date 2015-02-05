Suncor Q4 profit plunges on oil price slide, weaker oil sand output

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 4 Suncor Energy Inc
, Canada's largest oil and gas company, said on Wednesday
its fourth-quarter profit tumbled more than 80 percent, hit by
the rapid slide in oil prices and weaker output from its Alberta
oil sands operations.
Struggling to cope with oil prices that have fallen by more
than half since June, Suncor last month laid off 1,000 staff and
contractors, deferred some oil sands projects and slashed C$1
billion from its capital-spending budget.
The world's largest oil sands producer said quarterly net
income fell to C$84 million ($66.9 million), or 6 Canadian cents
per share, down from C$443 million, or 30 Canadian cents in the
same quarter a year earlier.
Operating earnings, which excludes most one-time items, fell
60 percent to C$386 million, or 27 Canadian cents per share,
from C$973 million, or 66 Canadian cents.
The adjusted result lagged the average analyst forecast of
35 Canadian cents per share in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey.
It said output from its northern Alberta operations fell 6
percent to 384,200 bpd as unplanned maintenance at its project
site hampered operations.
But production costs fell to C$34.45 from C$36.85 per barrel
in the year-prior quarter. It did not give a reason for the
decline in production costs.
The company produced a total 557,600 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd), down slightly from 558,100 boepd in
the fourth quarter of 2013.
Along with its Alberta tar sands projects, Suncor produces
oil off Canada's east coast, in the North Sea and elsewhere. It
also owns refineries in Canada and the United States.
Cash flow, a key indicator of the company's ability to pay
for new projects and drilling, fell to C$1.49 billion, or C$1.03
per share, from C$2.35 billion, or C$1.58 per share.
Prior to the earnings release, Suncor shares ended at
C$37.49 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The shares
have risen 6.5 percent over the past 12 months.
($1 = 1.2553 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)