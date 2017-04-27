UPDATE 1-Canada's Suncor posts better-than-expected first-quarter profit

(Adds details of earnings, CEO quote)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 26 Suncor Energy
, Canada's largest oil and gas company, reported a
better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Wednesday as a
result of higher crude prices, foreign exchange gains and the
sale of assets.
The company reported net earnings of C$1.352 billion
($992.08 million) or 81 Canadian cents per share. In the
year-prior quarter, Suncor recorded a net profit of C$257
million, or 17 Canadian cents a share.
Suncor said earnings were boosted by an unrealized after-tax
foreign exchange gain of C$103 million on the revaluation of
U.S. dollar denominated debt and after-tax gains of C$437
million on the sale of its lubricants business and interest in
the Cedar Point wind facility in Ontario.
Suncor's first-quarter operating profit, which excludes
one-time items, was C$812 million, or 49 Canadian cents per
share, versus a loss of C$500 million, or 33 Canadian cents per
share, in the year-ago period.
The company said the swing to profit was helped by higher
crude prices and a drop in operating costs.
Analysts had predicted earnings of 31 Canadian cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Calgary-based Suncor is the biggest producer in Canada's oil
sands and last year became the majority owner of the Syncrude
project, which was forced to cut production last month because
of a fire that damaged the plant. The company also has
operations in the offshore Atlantic Canada region and the North
Sea.
Total oil sands operating costs dropped to C$22.55 in the
first quarter from C$24.25 a year earlier, but the Syncrude fire
pushed operating costs at the 350,000 barrel-per-day facility in
northern Alberta, one of Canada's largest single sources of
crude, to $45.15 a barrel from $31.35 in the same quarter of
2016.
The company brought forward planned maintenance at Syncrude
as a result of the fire and said it expects to be back to full
production by the end of June.
"We were able to partially mitigate the impact of the
Syncrude incident by making use of Suncor's operational
flexibility and that's an indication of the future benefits of
integration," said Chief Executive Steve Williams.
Suncor's total production was 725,100 barrels of oil
equivalent per day in the first quarter, up from 691,400 boepd
in the same period of 2016.
Refinery throughput was 429,900 barrels per day in the first
quarter of 2017, up from 420,900 bpd in the same period a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and John Benny and Sruthi
Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Trott)