Suncor posts operating loss on drop in oil price

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
CALGARY, Alberta, April 27 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest oil and gas company, on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit driven by foreign exchange gains, but it fell to an operating loss on lower oil prices.
The Calgary-based company reported a net profit of C$257 million, or 17 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$341 million, or 24 Canadian cents per share, in the same quarter of last year.
Excluding one-time items, Suncor posted an operating loss of C$500 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, compared with an operating profit of C$175 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.