UPDATE 1-Suncor sees wildfire costing nearly C$1 bln -sources

(Adds analyst estimates on fire costs, Husky estimate)
By Eric M. Johnson
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 Suncor Energy Inc
has told employees the massive wildfire that struck
northern Alberta in May will cost the company nearly C$1 billion
($777.91 million), two sources at Canada's largest crude
producer said on Tuesday.
The wildfire, which forced the evacuation of the oil sands
hub of Fort McMurray, also shuttered operations at facilities
owned by Suncor and other producers in the region for weeks, at
one point cutting Canada's crude output by more than a million
barrels a day.
The Suncor number is the first concrete figure to emerge
from oil sands companies on the scale of their wildfire costs.
With some companies still ramping up production, the overall
cost of the natural disaster has not been determined.
Analysts pegged oil companies' pre-tax profit loss at
$45-$50 million a day during the wildfire shutdowns.
Husky Energy and Cenovus Energy Inc said
on Tuesday wildfire costs would not be substantial, though the
companies declined to provide an estimate.
Barclays analyst Paul Cheng said Suncor's pre-tax losses
were probably close to C$1 billion, although the long-term
impact would be limited.
"It's going to be a really messy and very difficult second
quarter in the case of Suncor," Cheng said. "But everyone is
quite confident by the end of the month they should be up to
normal operations, and if that's the case this is a one-quarter
event and investors will not put too much weight on that."
At Suncor, one worker, who declined to be named because he
was not authorized to speak to reporters, said an executive told
employees on Monday that the company expects fire-related losses
"just shy" of C$1 billion.
A second employee, also speaking on condition of anonymity,
said workers were told that direct costs related to the fire and
the loss of production would cost nearly C$1 billion.
A Suncor spokeswoman declined to comment on wildfire-related
losses.
Suncor has several oil sands facilities, including the main
mining site which has the capacity to produce up to 350,000
barrels per day.
Last week Suncor said it expected to have its base plant
operations back to pre-fire production rates within a week and
all operations in the region producing at normal, pre-turnaround
rates by the end of June.
The sources said they were told that the company's thermal
operations were not coming back online as quickly as hoped
because of blockages, likely stemming from the shutdown of steam
injections that melt the tarry bitumen in reservoirs.
But they were also told Suncor had as much as six months'
worth of available inventory at its main mining site, more than
the typical amount of roughly two months.
A third Suncor employee, who also declined to be named, said
by email that he was told the company saw "significant losses"
that could stretch beyond the nearly C$1 billion disclosed at
Monday's meeting, a large portion of which was due to flying
workers to and from facilities, and employee lodging.
"We have lost major production but we do have four to five
months of ore and we are slowly ramping back up operations," the
employee said.
Suncor spokeswoman Sneh Seetal declined to comment on
specifics of operations but said the broader effort to bring
production online was on track.
"Our return to operations is going as planned," she said.
"We are bringing these operations back."
($1 = 1.2855 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Andrew Hay)