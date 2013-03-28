版本:
Suncor order to close waste-water pond after '11 test failure

CALGARY, Alberta, March 28 Suncor Energy Inc received a corrective action order from Alberta's environment department on Thursday, two years after a pond that discharges treated water into the Athabasca River failed a waste-water toxicity test.
