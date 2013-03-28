UPDATE 1-Suncor ordered to close waste-water treatment pond

* Order comes after toxins identified in treatment pond

* Company says will comply with order

CALGARY, Alberta, March 28 Suncor Energy Inc received a corrective action order from Alberta's environment department on Thursday, two years after a pond that discharges treated water into the Athabasca River failed a waste-water toxicity test.

The department has ordered the pond, identified as Pond C, remain closed and that Suncor, Canada's largest oil company, identify the source of the toxicity. It must also enhance monitoring of its treatment pond system and audit its water treatment process.

"We fully support the plans outlined in the order, and will be working hard to implement the actions identified by the regulator," the company said in a statement.

The order is not related to Suncor's spill of contaminated water into the river earlier this week.