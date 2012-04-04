Suncor faces charges over Newfoundland drilling spill

* Suncor charged over 2011 drilling-mud spill
CALGARY, Alberta, April 4 Newfoundland's oil
regulator laid three charges against Suncor Energy Inc,
Canada's biggest oil company, on Wednesday related to a spill of
synthetic drilling fluids in 2011 from a Suncor rig operating in
the East Coast province's waters.
The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum
Board said it laid the charges after 26,400 liters (7,000
gallons) of drilling mud, which is used to maintain well
pressure while drilling, spilled from Suncor's Henry Goodrich
rig in March 2011. The Henry Goodrich was drilling a well in the
Jeanne D'Arc Basin in the Atlantic Ocean, southeast of St.
John's, Newfoundland.
Suncor is charged with causing or permitting a spill into an
offshore area; failure to ensure that drilling fluids were
stored and handled in a manner that would have prevented
pollution; and failure to ensure that drilling fluids were
handled in a way that did not create a hazard to safety or the
environment, the regulator said in a release.
The charges carry penalties of up to C$1 million ($1
million) each.
Sneh Seetal, a spokeswoman for the company, said Suncor
takes the charges seriously but declined comment on them.
"As the situation is before the courts it would be
inappropriate for me to provide further comment," she said.