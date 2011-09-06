UPDATE 2-Suncor CEO sees return to Libya, timing unclear

* Unsure of condition of oil fields after absence

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 6 Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) is confident it will return to its Libyan operations, although Canada's largest oil company does not know how they stood up to more than six months of civil war and idled production, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Two weeks after rebels overthrew Muammar Gaddafi as leader, oil companies are giving varying signals on whether they will return to the North African country. [ID:nL5E7K11P0]

"We do not know the condition of the fields. We do get some scattered reports, but not really very reliable until we get people on the ground," Suncor CEO Rick George told an investor conference.

"Our first concern about going back into Libya - and I'm certain we are going to go back in - is first of all security and safety of people, both our national staff there as well as any foreign laborer or expat that we bring in there."

Suncor shut down the operations and evacuated its staff as conditions worsened in February.

Suncor picked up the fields in the Sirte Basin of Libya in its 2010 acquisition of Petro-Canada. They were producing about 35,000 barrels a day.

Amid the uncertainty of returning to Libya, it wrote down the value of the operations by C$514 million ($519 million). The book value is now about C$400 million, although George said he believes the actual value is well above that.

"There's a lot of upside in Libya, and if we get a government that actually wants to work with the industry ... then I think for us it's about driving shareholder value from where we are today," he said.

Suncor shares closed down 72 Canadian cents, or 2.4 percent, at C$29.28 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)