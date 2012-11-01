Suncor delays Fort Hills oil sands mine, upgrader "challenged"

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 1 Suncor Energy Inc
said on Thursday that it may delay completion of its
planned Fort Hills oil sands mine by a year, with production now
slated to start in 2017, as it reviews the profitability of its
expansion plans.
Steven Williams, the chief executive of Canada's largest oil
and gas company, also said on a conference call that the
economics of its planned Voyageur oil sands upgrader are
"challenged" as North America's production of light crude oil
rises. Upgraders convert tar-like bitumen from the oil sands
into refinery-ready synthetic crude.
Both the upgrader and the Fort Hills mine are part of a
joint venture with Total SA of France.