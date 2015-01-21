版本:
Suncor expects Enbridge Line 9B to start up towards end of Q2 2015

Jan 21 Suncor Energy expects Enbridge Inc's Line 9B crude pipeline to start up towards the end of the second quarter of 2015, Suncor chief financial officer Alister Cowan said on Wednesday.

Suncor is a committed shipper on the pipeline, which will take crude from Sarnia, Ontario, to Montreal, Quebec.

"It looks like it's probably going to happen in the first half of the year, which means we should up and operating with product flowing towards the end of Q2," said Cowan, speaking at a conference in Whistler, British Columbia.

Line 9B was originally scheduled to start up late last year but ran into delays after Canada's National Energy Board requested data on valve placements on the revamped pipeline. (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Chris Reese)
