July 6 Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest energy company, said its oil sands production averaged 343,000 barrels a day in June, down 0.9 percent from 346,000 in May.

Year-to-date average production was 307,000 bpd, the company said.

Suncor's oil sands production numbers do not include its 12 percent share of the Syncrude Canada Ltd joint venture.