Suncor sees lower 2012 oil sands production

Dec 6 Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's
largest energy company, said its oil sands production for 2012
will be at the lower end of its already narrowed forecast as it
faced maintenance-related issues.
The company had in October trimmed the upper end of its
forecast and had said oil sands production was now likely to
fall between 325,000 barrels per day (bbls/d) and 340,000
barrels per day.
Suncor, the dominant Canadian oil sands producer, operates
its mining operation north of Fort McMurray, Alberta. It owns a
stake in the Syncrude Canada joint venture and has been
expanding its steam-driven tar sands operation called Firebag.
Suncor said on Monday oil sands production should increase
by 12 percent in 2013 as the fourth stage at Firebag was safely
commissioned.
Firebag complex produced about 130,000 bbls/d in November.
The company also said maintenance issues have been
successfully resolved at its oil sands base plant.