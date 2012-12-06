Suncor sees lower 2012 oil sands production

Dec 6 Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest energy company, said its oil sands production for 2012 will be at the lower end of its already narrowed forecast as it faced maintenance-related issues.

The company had in October trimmed the upper end of its forecast and had said oil sands production was now likely to fall between 325,000 barrels per day (bbls/d) and 340,000 barrels per day.

Suncor, the dominant Canadian oil sands producer, operates its mining operation north of Fort McMurray, Alberta. It owns a stake in the Syncrude Canada joint venture and has been expanding its steam-driven tar sands operation called Firebag.

Suncor said on Monday oil sands production should increase by 12 percent in 2013 as the fourth stage at Firebag was safely commissioned.

Firebag complex produced about 130,000 bbls/d in November.

The company also said maintenance issues have been successfully resolved at its oil sands base plant.