CALGARY, Alberta Oct 24 Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) has extended an outage of units at its Edmonton, Alberta, refinery due to the shutdown of a third-party plant that supplies hydrogen to the facility, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

Production at Suncor's 135,000 barrel-a-day Edmonton refinery is now expected to remain at reduced rates for another week, spokeswoman Sneh Seetal said.

Output has been down by an unspecified amount since Oct. 11, when the hydrogen supplier suffered the disruption. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Jim Marshall)