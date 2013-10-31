版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 31日 星期四 10:22 BJT

Suncor greenlights Fort Hills oil sand project

VANCOUVER Oct 30 Canada's Suncor Energy Inc said on Wednesday that it is moving ahead with its C$13.5 billion ($12.9 billion) Fort Hills oil sands project in Northern Alberta, with first oil production expected as soon as the fourth quarter of 2017.

The project, located some 500 kilometers (310 miles) north of Edmonton, Alberta, is a joint venture with France's Total SA and diversified mining company Teck Resources .

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐