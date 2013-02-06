Suncor posts Q4 loss on impairment charge

BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
Feb 5 Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest oil company, reported a loss for the fourth-quarter, hurt by an after-tax impairment charge for its Voyageur upgrader project.
Suncor posted a net loss of C$562 million ($563 million), or 37 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit C$1.43 billion, or 91 Canadian cents, in the same quarter a year ago.
The net loss included an after-tax impairment charge of C$1.49 billion for the oil sands company's Voyageur upgrader project.
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
March 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as investors locked in gains on what is likely to be Wall Street's strongest first-quarter performance in four years.
* It intends to offer $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027