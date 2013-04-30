Suncor schedules Q3 maintenance for 240,000-bpd upgrader unit

BRIEF-Symbility Solutions announces Q4 and full year financial results
* Symbility Solutions announces full year, record q4 2016 financial results and an update on corporate matters
CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 Suncor Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would partially shut the 240,000-barrels-per-day upgrader 2 unit in its northern Alberta oil sands operations during the third quarter for scheduled maintenance.
The company did not detail how much production would be reduced because of the planned work on various units within the facility.
Upgraders convert bitumen mined from oil sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude.
* Symbility Solutions announces full year, record q4 2016 financial results and an update on corporate matters
* ContraVir Pharma- TXL has completed phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers, showing favorable safety, tolerability, drug distribution profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LVMH sales lifts European luxury sector (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)