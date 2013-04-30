Suncor schedules Q3 maintenance for 240,000-bpd upgrader unit

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 Suncor Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would partially shut the 240,000-barrels-per-day upgrader 2 unit in its northern Alberta oil sands operations during the third quarter for scheduled maintenance.

The company did not detail how much production would be reduced because of the planned work on various units within the facility.

Upgraders convert bitumen mined from oil sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude.