Suncor says July oil sands production at record levels

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 1 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's No.1 oil and gas company, said on Thursday its July oil sands production likely rose to a record 390,000 barrels per day.
Steve Williams, the company's chief executive, said on a conference call that the company was still finalizing the number, which will be released later this month.
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.