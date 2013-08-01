版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 1日 星期四 21:49 BJT

Suncor says July oil sands production at record levels

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 1 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's No.1 oil and gas company, said on Thursday its July oil sands production likely rose to a record 390,000 barrels per day.

Steve Williams, the company's chief executive, said on a conference call that the company was still finalizing the number, which will be released later this month.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐