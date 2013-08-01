Suncor says Montreal refinery to process Canadian crude oil

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 1 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest oil and gas company, said on Thursday it plans to ship Western Canadian crude to its 130,000 barrel per day Montreal refinery.

Steve Williams, Suncor's chief executive, said on a conference call that the company was building a terminal at the refinery that would allow it to receive crude shipments by rail, replacing the imported oil it currently processes.

He did not say when the project would be complete.