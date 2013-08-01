Suncor says Montreal refinery to process Canadian crude oil

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 1 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest oil and gas company, said on Thursday it plans to ship Western Canadian crude to its 130,000 barrel per day Montreal refinery.
Steve Williams, Suncor's chief executive, said on a conference call that the company was building a terminal at the refinery that would allow it to receive crude shipments by rail, replacing the imported oil it currently processes.
He did not say when the project would be complete.
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.