Suncor slows down oil sands operations after gas pipeline leak

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 17 Suncor Energy Inc is slowing operations at its oil sands operations in Northern Alberta following a natural gas pipeline leak on TransCanada Corp's Nova system, a Suncor spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Suncor spokeswoman Kelli Stevens said the company activated an emergency response plan at its mine site and in situ sites near Fort McMurray on Thursday morning.

"We are now in the process of slowing down operations so we can accommodate the shortage of natural gas we are going to see," she said.

Stevens was unable to say how much output would be reduced. The company's oil sands production totals 309,400 barrels per day.