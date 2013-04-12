Suncor water spill no threat to health, test says

* No threat to human health from March spill
* Some heavy metals found above guidelines
* No results from tests on river water
CALGARY, Alberta, April 12 A spill of
contaminated water in the Athabasca River from Suncor Energy
Inc's oil sands operations last month was not a threat
to human health, Alberta's Environment Department said on
Friday, though the water did contain higher-than-allowed amounts
of some metals and other compounds.
The department said the water, which spilled into the river
after a pipe froze and broke on March 25, was fatal to rainbow
trout in a 96-hour test because of high concentrations of
naphthenic acid.
While it is unlikely to pose a health risk to downstream
communities, Alberta is still studying the affects of the spill
after it was diluted with river water.
Suncor, Canada's No. 1 oil producer, and other oil sands
companies store contaminated water, a byproduct of stripping
tar-like bitumen from the sands, in holding ponds.
Those ponds became the focus of environmental protests in
2008, when 1,600 ducks died after landing on a tailings pond
operated by Syncrude Canada Ltd.
While new regulations introduced after the mass duck deaths
aim to eliminate the toxic ponds, they remain controversial
because of the risk of spills into the Athabasca River, which
runs through the heart of Alberta's oil sands mining region.
The tests showed the undiluted water contained higher than
acceptable levels of chloride, ammonia, arsenic, boron, cadmium,
selenium and zinc. However the department added that these were
present only at trace levels and are not expected to harm fish
and other aquatic life.