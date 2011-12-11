UPDATE 2-Suncor Energy says withdrawing from Syria

* Says suspending operations with Syria's GPC

* Production on target despite withdrawal

* Adds working to withdraw expatriates

Dec 11 NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy said on Sunday it is withdrawing from Syria as a result of sanctions announced by the European Union on Dec. 2.

The Canadian energy company said it is not changing its total production guidance for 2011 or 2012 because it is ramping up Libyan production

Suncor said it has declared force majeure under its contractual obligations and is suspending its operations with the General Petroleum Corp (GPC) in Syria.

The European Union this month stepped up its sanctions against Syria's oil industry, blacklisting state-owned firms that oversee trade and exploration.

The new measures targeted state-owned General Petroleum Corp and Syria Trading Oil (Sytrol)..

The sanctions are part of international efforts to isolate President Bashar al-Assad's government.

In a statement, Suncor said it is working to safely withdraw its expatriates while retaining its Syrian employees.

"We've been monitoring developments in the region very closely the last several months, and we've always been clear that we would comply with all relevant sanctions imposed on the country," Suncor Chief Executive Rick George said in a statement.

