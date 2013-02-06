Suncor says production resumes at Terra Nova field

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 6 Suncor Energy Inc said it has resumed some production at the Terra Nova oil field, following an extended maintenance shutdown.

Suncor Chief Executive Steve Williams said on a conference call that production had resumed and would reach two-thirds of the field's 65,000-barrel-per-day capacity over the next few days.

However the company cannot say when Terra Nova, which is off the Newfoundland, Canada, coast, will reach full output.