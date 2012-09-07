Suncor begins 6-week turnaround at oil sands upgrader unit

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 7 Suncor Energy Inc has begun a planned six-week maintenance turnaround on a vacuum tower for an upgrader at its northern Alberta oil sands operations, Sneh Seetal, a spokeswoman for the company, said on Friday.

The work will include shutting a coker unit at the project site, she said. The company did not say if the work will cut production at its oil sands operations.

Upgraders convert tar-like bitumen stripped from the oil sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude.