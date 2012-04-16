Suncor finishes repairs to oil sands unit

CALGARY, Alberta, April 16 Suncor Energy Inc said on Monday it finished repairs to a major processing unit at its Alberta oil sands operation and returned it to normal operations.

Suncor took the upgrading unit down on March 13 to fix a fractionator. It said it did not expect to change its annual production forecast for the 350,000 barrel a day project.

It said in March it had expected to produce an average of 140,000 bpd during the work.