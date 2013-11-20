BRIEF-Suncor Energy announces 2014 capital spending plan and production outlook

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Nov 20 Suncor Energy Inc : * Announces 2014 capital spending plan and production outlook * Released its 2014 corporate guidance today, which includes $7.8 billion in
capital spending * Says total oil production year over year is expected to increase by
approximately 10 per cent * Oil sands production is expected to increase by over 14 per cent in 2014 * About $4.2 billion of 2014 capital spend expected to go towards growth
projects, with $1.9 billion earmarked for advancing oil sands projects * Says expect to drive co's oil sands cash operating costs below $35 per barrel * 2014 guidance includes planned average production of 565,000 to 610,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: