HollyFrontier in the lead to acquire Petro-Canada lubricants -sources

Oct 21 U.S. oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp
is in advanced talks to acquire Suncor Energy Inc's
Petro-Canada lubricants division for a little over $1
billion, after submitting the highest bid in an auction,
according to people familiar with the matter.
The potential deal would allow HollyFrontier to diversify
its refining business, which has suffered as a result of a
gasoline glut that has eroded profit margins, while giving
Suncor a cash boost with which to pay down debt incurred as a
result of recent acquisitions.
The auction for the Petro-Canada lubricants business
attracted other companies and private equity firms, the people
said this week. Negotiations have not been finalized and the
outcome could still change, the people cautioned.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. HollyFrontier and Suncor
declined to comment.
Suncor, Canada's biggest energy company, merged with
Petro-Canada in 2009. Petro-Canada is the world's largest
manufacturer of white mineral oil, which is used in health and
beauty products, pharmaceuticals, adhesives, plastics and
elastomers. It purchased its lubricants business in 1985 from
Gulf Canada.
The unit, based in Mississauga, Ontario, near Toronto,
produces more than 350 advanced lubricants for industries
ranging from beauty to heavy manufacturing. Some of its white
mineral oils are sprayed on gummy bear candy to make it shiny
and prevent sticking.
Headquartered in Dallas, HollyFrontier operates five
refineries with 443,000 barrels per day of total throughput
capacity. It markets its refined products principally in the
Southwest, the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific
Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. It has a
market capitalization of close to $4.2 billion.
Crack spreads, the difference between the prices of crude
oil and refined products, narrowed sharply this year due to a
spike in U.S. inventories of refined products. HollyFrontier
Corp said in August, however, that it did not expect to cut
production of refined products.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and John Tilak in
Toronto; Additional reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault in New
York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)