Suncor Q4 profits rise as oil sands production hits record high

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 3 Canada's Suncor Energy
Inc said on Monday it swung to a fourth-quarter profit
of C$443 million ($400 million) as crude output from oil sands
projects in northern Alberta hit record highs.
The company said, however, it was suspending guidance for
production in Libya due to political unrest in the country. As a
result, Suncor's total 2014 production guidance is now
525,000-570,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from an
estimate of 565,000-610,000 boepd given in November.
Canada's largest integrated oil company said net income in
the quarter was C$443 million or 30 Canadian cents per share, up
from a net loss of C$574 million or 38 Canadian cents, in the
year-earlier period.
Operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, dipped
1.5 percent to C$973 million, or 66 Canadian cents, lagging an
average analyst forecast of 78 Canadian cents according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Suncor is Canada's dominant producer from the Alberta oil
sands, forecasting a 14 percent rise in 2014 production from the
world's third-largest crude oil storehouse. It also operates in
offshore Newfoundland and the North Sea, in addition to Libya.
Chief Executive Officer Steve Williams said the company was
working to ensure it could capture global pricing for its crude
by avoiding transportation bottlenecks in Alberta.
"Looking ahead to 2014, we have already increased the flow
of inland crude barrels to our Montreal refinery and begun
shipping bitumen to the Gulf Coast to capture global pricing on
nearly all of our production," he said.
The company's oil sands production rose 19 percent in the
quarter to a record 409,600 barrels per day, mainly due to the
ramp-up of the Firebag project. Total output edged up 0.2
percent to 558,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Cash flow from operations, a key measure of the company's
ability to fund new projects and drilling, rose 5 percent to
C$2.35 billion or C$1.58 per share in the quarter.