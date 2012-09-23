New girls, mad men, posh Brits - it's TV's Emmys

* Jimmy Kimmel hosts star-studded Los Angeles ceremony
* "Always packed with upsets"
By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 The "Mad Men" of U.S.
television and the crazy couples who make up "Modern Family"
seek to retain their Emmys on Sunday when the TV industry hands
out its highest honors to the year's best shows, actors and
writers.
The stars and creators of dozens of comedies, dramas and
variety shows gather in Los Angeles for the 64th Primetime Emmy
Awards celebrating the best of television. Hosted by comedian
Jimmy Kimmel, the ceremony will be shown live on ABC television.
More than 20 Emmy Awards will be handed out on Sunday night,
with all eyes on the top prize - best drama series - where
stylish 1960s-era advertising show "Mad Men," with 17
nominations, faces tough competition as it tries for a fifth
straight win.
Industry pundits say "Downton Abbey," the PBS English period
drama about the lives of aristocrats and their servants, has a
good chance of snatching the trophy. Six members of its large
cast also have acting nominations.
Showtime's "Homeland," a CIA thriller set in post-9/11
America, is also seen as a strong challenger, with stars Claire
Danes and Damian Lewis both nominated for acting Emmys.
Lavish Prohibition-era gangster show "Boardwalk Empire" on
HBO, AMC's dark drug drama "Breaking Bad," featuring three-time
Emmy winner Bryan Cranston, and the warring medieval knights and
kings of "Game of Thrones" (HBO) round out the drama series
nominees.
"The drama series category is loaded with high-quality shows
that are firing on all cylinders," said Todd Gold, executive
editor of Xfinity TV.
In the comedy series race, ABC mockumentary "Modern Family,"
featuring the chaotic lives of three related couples and their
children, is widely expected to win for a third straight year,
and pick up supporting-actor Emmys for one or more of its cast.
The contest for best comedy actress is much closer. Lena
Dunham, 26, the breakout young star, writer and director of HBO
comedy "Girls," and Zooey Deschanel ("New Girl") take on old
hands Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep") and
2010 Emmy winner Edie Falco ("Nurse Jackie").
Melissa McCarthy, who won in a 2011 upset for the CBS show
"Mike & Molly," is back for a second shot, while Amy Poehler is
also in the running for NBC's "Parks and Recreation."
In the popular reality competition slot, "The Amazing Race"
has dominated the Emmys for 12 years, but "The Voice," "Top
Chef," "Project Runway," "Dancing with the Stars," and "So You
Think You Can Dance" are all looking for an upset.
Awards watcher Tom O'Neil, of website goldderby.com, said
viewers were in for an exciting night.
"The Emmys are always packed with upsets. They are the
opposite of the Oscars. There is a jaw dropper every 10 or 15
minutes with the winners and they put on a hell of a show,"
O'Neil said.
British actors are also expected to do well on Sunday.
Maggie Smith is seen as a front-runner for supporting actress
for her acid-tongued dowager countess in "Downton Abbey," while
Benedict Cumberbatch is tipped to take home the miniseries actor
Emmy for his modern twist on fictional detective Sherlock Holmes
in the PBS/BBC drama "Sherlock," which is also a best miniseries
contender.