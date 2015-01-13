SunEdison to build 5 GW of wind, solar power capacity in India

NEW DELHI Jan 13 SunEdison is to
develop 5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity in India's
southern Karnataka state, the company said on Tuesday, boosting
the Indian government's efforts to increase the wind and solar
power generation.
Under a memorandum of understanding signed with the state
government, SunEdison said it will build a mix of solar and wind
power plants over the next five years, with between 1 and 1.5 GW
of capacity built before the end of 2016.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants foreign companies to lead
investments of $100 billion over seven years to boost India's
solar energy capacity by 33 times to 100 GW to help to meet
rising demand and end frequent electricity outages.
SunEdison announced plans this week to invest up to $4
billion with Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises in a solar
panel plant in Gujarat state.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by David Goodman)