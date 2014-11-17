版本:
SunEdison, TerraForm Power to buy First Wind for $2.4 bln

Nov 17 SunEdison Inc and unit TerraForm Power Inc said they would buy wind power developer and operator First Wind for $2.4 billion.

The companies said the deal comprises $1.9 billion in upfront payment and $510 million earn-out.

The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2015.

TerraForm was created by SunEdison to own and operate its solar power plants.

(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
