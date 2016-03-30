UPDATE 2-Appaloosa calls for removal of SunEdison's TerraForm execs

(Adds resignation of TerraForm president and chief executive
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, March 30 Billionaire David Tepper's
Appaloosa Management is seeking to overhaul TerraForm Power
Inc's Conflicts Committee, claiming the company's
controlling shareholder SunEdison Inc has breached its
fiduciary duties.
In an amended lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Delaware Chancery
Court, Appaloosa said SunEdison and various TerraForm directors
dismantled TerraForm's corporate governance and Conflicts
Committee, replacing it with a "sham committee" to enable
SunEdison to take advantage of TerraForm and stockholders "at
will."
Appaloosa is calling for removal of Peter Blackmore, Jack
Jenkins-Stark and Christopher Compton from TerraForm's Conflicts
Committee. Appaloosa had also called for the removal of Brian
Wuebbels as TerraForm's chief executive officer. Late on
Wednesday, TerraForm Global said Wuebbels had resigned as
president and CEO and as a member of the company's board of
directors, effective immediately.
Wuebbels is SunEdison's chief financial officer, but
SunEdison has announced that he is being replaced as CFO in
April 2016.
A spokesman for SunEdison said, "SunEdison continues to
believe that Appaloosa's claims are without merit." TerraForm
did not return emails and telephone calls seeking comment.
Appaloosa originally sued to prevent TerraForm, which was
spun off from SunEdison, from buying some of the assets of
Vivint Solar Inc after SunEdison's acquisition of the
residential solar-system company.
TerraForm is a "yieldco," a company formed to hold the
cash-generating assets of its parent company's clean energy
assets. In December, Tepper wrote a letter to TerraForm's board
outlining his frustrations at its closeness to SunEdison. He
said in the letter, which was seen by Reuters, that he believes
SunEdison is using TerraForm to mask its poor cash position.
Tepper, 58, has been called one of the best traders of his
generation and his $18.6 billion hedge fund has routinely
delivered returns so strong that the manager has periodically
returned capital to investors because the fund was getting too
large.
Funds affiliated with Appaloosa together owned 9.5 percent
of the outstanding class A shares of TerraForm as of December.
The amended lawsuit said that when SunEdison faced
resistance from prior members of the Conflict Committee to
complete its own acquisition of Vivint Solar, "SunEdison
exercised its domination and control over the Board to remove
the Conflicts Committee members and replace them with
hand-picked successors, who complied with SunEdison's wishes by
approving a package of unfair transactions between TERP and
SunEdison designed to allow SunEdison to complete the Vivint
merger."
Earlier this month, Vivint terminated the merger agreement
with SunEdison due to SunEdison's inability to close, and
commenced a lawsuit for damages against SunEdison arising from
its alleged breach of the merger agreement.
