NRG Energy wins auction for SunEdison wind and solar projects

CHICAGO, Sept 12 Houston-based NRG Energy Inc
has won the auction for bankrupt renewable power plant
developer SunEdison Inc 's wind and solar projects in
Texas and other states with a $144 million bid, according to a
court filing.
The sale is one of several that SunEdison, once the
fastest-growing U.S. renewable energy company, is holding since
filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April after an
unsuccessful debt-backed acquisition drive.
Judge Stuart Bernstein in Manhattan will hold a hearing to
approve the NRG bid on Thursday, a court filing by SunEdison
showed last week.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Peter Cooney)