版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Sunedison, IFC and OPIC close $100 mln project financing arrangement for solar plant in Latin America

Nov 20 Sunedison Inc : * Ifc and opic close us$100.4mm project financing arrangement for the largest merchant solar plant in Latin America * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐