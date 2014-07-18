版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 18日 星期五 18:20 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sunedison, Terraform announce pricing of Terraform IPO - July 17

(Corrects second bullet of the July 17 brief to say TerraForm Power priced its IPO, not SunEdison) July 17 Sunedison Inc : * Sunedison, Inc. and Terraform Power, Inc. announce pricing of initial public offering of Terraform Power, Inc * Says TerraForm Power has priced an initial public offering of 20.1 million shares priced at $25.00 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
