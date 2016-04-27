DEALTALK-How some SunEdison creditors scored a safe, lucrative debt deal

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Jessica DiNapoli
April 27 When a group of hedge funds agreed to
lend $725 million to SunEdison Inc - three months
before it filed for bankruptcy last week - they secured an
unusually generous concession from the U.S. renewable energy
company and its other lenders.
The funds, which at the time included Tennenbaum Capital
Partners LLC and Candlewood Investment Group LP, put themselves
in a prime position to handle so-called debtor-in-position
financing in the event of a bankruptcy.
Such deals are coveted because they are lucrative and
relatively safe. In this case, the loan holders will earn about
10 percent on a $175 million debt that amounts to nearly
risk-free investment: SunEdison cannot emerge from bankruptcy
unless it repays the money, and any liquidation would almost
certainly provide the funds to recoup it.
The move set the funds up to salvage a large portion of
their January investment, which might have been nearly worthless
as SunEdison filed for bankruptcy amid federal inquiries into
its financing and liquidity.
It is unclear whether some funds subsequently sold their
loan holdings in the secondary market.
When the consortium of hedge funds made the first loan of
$725 million in January, the money was a second-lien investment.
As a condition, the group negotiated a cap on the amount
first-lien lenders could issue in debtor-in-possession financing
in a bankruptcy.
While such caps are common, this one was set so low that
SunEdison had to turn to the second-lien lenders for a
substantial chunk of the DIP financing when it sought a total of
$300 million, according to an analyst and court filings.
First-lien lenders provided the remaining $125 million of
the DIP financing.
SunEdison has not disclosed the identity of the investors
that handled the DIP financing, but has said in court filings
that about 90 percent of the creditors holding second-lien debt
participated in the DIP.
SunEdison and Tennenbaum Capital Partners declined to
comment. Candlewood Investment Group did not respond to requests
for comment.
LIMITING THE DAMAGE
Shortly before the bankruptcy filing, the funds also
negotiated a second condition that could provide crucial
protection for their first loan of $725 million - and bring them
up to first position in collecting on collateral.
Typically, second-lien lenders are paid only after
first-lien creditors are satisfied. But DIP lenders are paid
before anyone.
In negotiating the DIP, the hedge funds asked that, for
every new dollar the group extended to SunEdison in DIP
financing, two dollars of their original investment be given the
same seniority as the DIP.
As a result, by lending another $175 million for the DIP,
they got a near-guarantee that $350 million of their second-lien
debt would be repaid.
In addition to the $725 million loan from January, the
second-lien debt includes another $225 million in bonds, for a
total of $950 million in second-lien debt.
As a group, investors lost big on SunEdison, which
overextended itself with an acquisition spree of renewable
energy projects across the globe. Investors who bet on
SunEdison's shares saw almost $10 billion in value erased since
last summer.
The hedge fund consortium made a bad bet, too, on its $725
million loan to SunEdison. But it deftly limited its downside
risk in negotiations with a company that desperately needed
cash, said John Sirico, an analyst at credit research firm
Covenant Review.
"SunEdison was in great need for financing just months
before bankruptcy," he said. "The second lien lenders had
greater leverage."
SunEdison also had little negotiating power in its talks
with creditors for DIP financing. It needed as big a DIP loan as
possible to give the company enough time to sell assets at high
enough prices and sort out its finances under court protection.
Without the deal on the DIP loan in place, SunEdison could
have faced a protracted and brutal fight among creditors in
bankruptcy court, racking up fees and further draining its
resources.
INVESTMENT CRASHES
For the hedge funds, the cap on the DIP was a master stroke
because they watched their investment crash in value months
after they made it.
Their $725 million second-lien loan was trading in the
secondary market at between 31 and 33 cents on the dollar
earlier this month, according to Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing
Corp.
The $225 million in bonds was also trading at distressed
levels.
But the DIP arrangement, which must still be finalized by a
U.S. bankruptcy court judge, would likely preserve $350 million
of the total $950 million in second-lien debt. DIP loans
typically trade at close to par.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Greg
Roumeliotis and Brian Thevenot)