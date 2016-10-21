SunEdison creditors launch lawsuit against lenders in bankruptcy battle

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 21 A group of SunEdison Inc
lenders took control of the renewable energy
developer after inking a "sweetheart deal" to try to save their
investment as the company approached bankruptcy, hurting other
creditors, according to a lawsuit filed late Thursday in U.S.
bankruptcy court.
SunEdison transferred "hundreds of millions of dollars" to
the lenders, which included buyout firms Apollo Global
Management LLC and Cerberus Capital Management LP and more than
15 hedge funds, before it filed for bankruptcy, hurting the
company's other creditors, according to a redacted version of
the complaint. A full copy was filed under seal.
SunEdison's unsecured creditors, including Vivint Solar Inc
, filed the lawsuit. Vivint Solar had planned a $2.2
billion merger with SunEdison, but the deal collapsed earlier
this year.
A call to a SunEdison spokesman was not immediately
returned. Cerberus and Apollo had no comment.
The unsecured creditors are asking a U.S. bankruptcy judge
to limit how much the lenders can recoup on their investment.
The lawsuit comes as SunEdison looks to sell its shares in
its sister companies TerraForm Global Inc and TerraForm
Power. A deal for these so-called
"yieldcos" has yet to take shape. It could be a sale of the
companies or of the renewable assets they hold, a person
familiar with the matter said last week.
A less-likely option is the reorganization of SunEdison
around its controlling shares in the companies, the person said.
SunEdison, whose bankruptcy was the biggest of 2016 to date,
has not yet filed its plan of reorganization with the court.
The lawsuit focuses on a January $950 million "sweetheart
deal" that also enhanced collateral for other lenders. SunEdison
finalized the deal hoping to "put off the day of reckoning" and
"hide failed business strategy and mismanagement," the
suit says.
According to the complaint, the secured lenders forced
SunEdison to wait three months and 10 days to file for
bankruptcy in late April to confirm that the collateral backing
their investments would be secure under bankruptcy rules.
The lenders decided to take this tactic after the January
deal was finalized and they realized the extent of financial
distress at SunEdison, the complaint states.
One group of lenders targeted by the lawsuit helped protect
their investment in the company's bankruptcy loan.
SunEdison once had a market capitalization of nearly $10
billion, but the bankruptcy judge overseeing the case has called
the company "hopelessly insolvent."
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Dan Grebler)