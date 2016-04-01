Appaloosa raises stake in SunEdison unit TerraForm Power

BRIEF-Timothy Flynn joins UnitedHealth Group board
* UnitedHealth Group Inc says Flynn served as chairman of KPMG International from 2007 until his retirement in October 2011 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 Hedge fund Appaloosa LP said on Friday it owned a 10.88 percent stake in TerraForm Power Inc, one of the two publicly listed units of struggling solar company SunEdison Inc.
Billionaire David Tepper-led hedge fund's new position in TerraForm Power as of March 29 is higher than the 9.50 percent it owned as of Jan. 1.
Appaloosa is seeking an overhaul of TerraForm Power's Conflicts Committee, claiming the company's controlling shareholder, SunEdison, has breached its fiduciary duties. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Ares Management and Kaplan Management Company form joint venture to develop prime residential site in Scottsdale, AZ.
LONDON, Jan 17 Drivers working for Britain's Southern Rail have agreed to suspend strike action next week which would have brought the network to a standstill once again, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) said on Tuesday.